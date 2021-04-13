Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,265 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.