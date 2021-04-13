McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.66.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.96 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.