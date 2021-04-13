Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Century Communities worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of CCS opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

