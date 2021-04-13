Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of HTHT opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

