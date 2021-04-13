Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85,450 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 318.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

