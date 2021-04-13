American International Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

