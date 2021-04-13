American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Luxfer worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $572.89 million, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

