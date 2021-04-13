American International Group Inc. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

