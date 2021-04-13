ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

