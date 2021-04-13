Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.