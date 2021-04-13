NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

