Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,540 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,914 shares of company stock worth $3,432,622. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

