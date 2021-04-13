Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831.

Shares of ONEW opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.