Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

