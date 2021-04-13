Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXP opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

