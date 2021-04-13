BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.