LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 187.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.