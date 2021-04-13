NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 102.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 207.7% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

