LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vector Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.