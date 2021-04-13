LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,264 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 180.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.57 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock worth $27,399,615 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

