Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The India Fund worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The India Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

NYSE:IFN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.