iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

IMTM stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

