Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.