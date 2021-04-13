Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at about $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

