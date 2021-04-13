Tyler W. K. Head Sells 52,671 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 52,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $162,226.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

