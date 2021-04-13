ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $443,300.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sotheara Cheav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

