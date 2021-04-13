Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HYPMY stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

