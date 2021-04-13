Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

