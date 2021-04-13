Credit Suisse AG Takes $348,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

