Credit Suisse AG Takes $348,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACI opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.
