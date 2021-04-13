Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

