The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

