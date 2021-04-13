Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agenus were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 117.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

