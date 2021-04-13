SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SFL were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SFL by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

