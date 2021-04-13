Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,084 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 32,148 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

