Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

