Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

