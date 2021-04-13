Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 11,370 Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,067. Insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.