Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 294.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

