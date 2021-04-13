Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marine Products by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

