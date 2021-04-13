Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EZJ stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan alerts:

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.