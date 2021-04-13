Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 174,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.