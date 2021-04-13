Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

