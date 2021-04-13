Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 3,253 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

