Credit Suisse AG Has $283,000 Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

