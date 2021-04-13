Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

