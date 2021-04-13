Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA EFO opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

