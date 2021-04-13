The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $378,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

