The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,183 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $687.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

