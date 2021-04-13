The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.03. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

