Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.